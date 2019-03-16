$4.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.21 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $4.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $17.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.96 billion to $17.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $18.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup set a $99.00 price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,314,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $74.30 and a 1 year high of $94.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 89,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $8,085,499.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,877.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $115,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,725 shares of company stock valued at $20,508,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,773,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,668,000 after buying an additional 25,287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,748,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,917,000 after acquiring an additional 945,494 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 341,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,813,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,014,000 after acquiring an additional 204,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

