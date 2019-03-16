4,067 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Purchased by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,067 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PointState Capital LP grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 147.9% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,355,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,833 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 138.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,252,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $226,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,892 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,788,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,097,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,298 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,368,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,013,000 after acquiring an additional 969,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,315,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,342,247,000 after acquiring an additional 890,140 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.08.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $143,495.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $68.89 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

