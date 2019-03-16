4,587 Shares in Walt Disney Co (DIS) Purchased by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10,381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,399,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,513,000 after buying an additional 5,347,565 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 812,831 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $95,051,000 after buying an additional 683,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,130,095,000 after buying an additional 553,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,130,095,000 after buying an additional 553,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,781,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $793,009,000 after buying an additional 433,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Imperial Capital raised Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.84.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $124,178.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,458,203. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,218.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,704 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “4,587 Shares in Walt Disney Co (DIS) Purchased by Legacy Bridge LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/4587-shares-in-walt-disney-co-dis-purchased-by-legacy-bridge-llc.html.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.