47,802 Shares in The GEO Group Inc (GEO) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 47,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,592,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,156,000 after purchasing an additional 495,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,710,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,358,000 after purchasing an additional 735,209 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,501,000 after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,344,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,191,000 after purchasing an additional 262,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,135,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,762,000 after purchasing an additional 47,846 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The GEO Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

GEO stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49. The GEO Group Inc has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $599.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.94 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The GEO Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The GEO Group Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. This is an increase from The GEO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

