71,607 Shares in Guardant Health Inc (GH) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 71,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GH. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $97.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a PE ratio of -34.99. Guardant Health Inc has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $106.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank bought 2,033,990 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $19,994,121.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA.

