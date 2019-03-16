754 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) Purchased by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,382.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,713,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,489,000 after buying an additional 35,333 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

