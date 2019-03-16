$831.47 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Group Inc (TGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) to post sales of $831.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $815.60 million and the highest is $845.28 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $896.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 149.35%. The business had revenue of $807.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.96.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $20.79. 3,008,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,786. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

In related news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $249,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,044.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the third quarter worth approximately $24,533,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1,289.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 754,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 700,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 145,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,441,000.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.