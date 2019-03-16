$912.96 Million in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (VMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post sales of $912.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $904.95 million to $916.60 million. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $854.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vulcan Materials to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Vulcan Materials to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Nomura raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

VMC stock traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $112.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,866. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $82.52 and a 1 year high of $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider David P. Clement sold 2,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $318,726.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 273.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

