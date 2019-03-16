AAC (AAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC (NYSE:AAC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “AAC Holdings, Inc. is a provider of inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction. It provides detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient care services. AAC Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut AAC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

AAC stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. AAC has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AAC by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AAC by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAC by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About AAC

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

