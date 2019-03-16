Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AXAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXAS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.30. 1,297,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,827. The firm has a market cap of $216.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.51. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 30.57% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abraxas Petroleum news, CEO Robert L. G. Watson acquired 174,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $199,103.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,148.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 357,884 shares of company stock worth $407,816. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

