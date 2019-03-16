Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $25,000 in Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,449,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,465,000 after acquiring an additional 74,188 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 364,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $12.97 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $564.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In related news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Conner acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $45,465.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,051.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

