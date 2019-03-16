Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,165 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clover Partners L.P. bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.76%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Todd Lampert sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $44,508.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi Dewyngaert sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BWFG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

