Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $30,000 Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 857 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBTB. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $168,353.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,999.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBTB stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

