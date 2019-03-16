ACChain (ACC) Trading 42.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ACChain (CURRENCY:ACC) traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. ACChain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $61.00 worth of ACChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ACChain has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ACChain

ACChain (ACC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. The Reddit community for ACChain is /r/ACCHAIN_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ACChain’s official Twitter account is @getadcoin. ACChain’s official website is www.acchain.org.

ACChain Coin Trading

ACChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

