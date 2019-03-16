Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 1,766 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,937 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,099,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,817 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $309.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.82 and a 12 month high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.33 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.53 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of Illumina to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.82.

In related news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total value of $280,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.51, for a total transaction of $949,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,113,802.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,526 shares of company stock worth $10,501,041 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/achmea-investment-management-b-v-acquires-1766-shares-of-illumina-inc-ilmn.html.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.