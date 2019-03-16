Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 720 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,031 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,215 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $278,166.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,263.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 111,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.24, for a total value of $20,084,323.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,358,619.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,999 shares of company stock valued at $39,289,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $188.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.07 and a 1 year high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 68.81%. The firm had revenue of $870.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Maxim Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for treating patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

