Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.93.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $174.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.25 and a twelve month high of $174.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 157,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $26,733,247.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,205,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 37,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $6,289,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,363 shares of company stock worth $37,289,913 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

