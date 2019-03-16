adidas (ADS) PT Set at €220.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADS. HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €226.22 ($263.05).

ADS opened at €212.40 ($246.98) on Wednesday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

