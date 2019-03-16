Adobe Inc (ADBE) Shares Bought by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,023 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,785 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.0% of Polar Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $92,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 928 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 760 shares of the software company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $257.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.56.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $720,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,100,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $34,315,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,344 shares of company stock worth $69,007,648 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

