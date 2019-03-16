Adobe Inc (ADBE) Short Interest Down 27.2% in February

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,588,733 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the February 15th total of 6,304,388 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,623,039 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of ADBE opened at $257.09 on Friday. Adobe has a 52 week low of $204.95 and a 52 week high of $277.61. The company has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $7,393,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,340 shares in the company, valued at $10,435,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total transaction of $774,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,680,351.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,344 shares of company stock worth $69,007,648 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Adobe by 24,198.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,660,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,501,463 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its position in Adobe by 23,384.5% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 8,928,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 41.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,311,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 50.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,079,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,015 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.56.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

