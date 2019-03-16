Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) vs. Element Solutions (ESI) Financial Contrast

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) and Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Emissions Solutions has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Element Solutions has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Emissions Solutions and Element Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Emissions Solutions 255.65% 53.06% 49.47% Element Solutions -10.98% 6.60% 1.66%

Dividends

Advanced Emissions Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Element Solutions does not pay a dividend. Advanced Emissions Solutions pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Emissions Solutions and Element Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Emissions Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Element Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00

Advanced Emissions Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.15%. Element Solutions has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.76%. Given Advanced Emissions Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Emissions Solutions is more favorable than Element Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Element Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Element Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Emissions Solutions and Element Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Emissions Solutions $35.69 million 6.31 $27.87 million $1.56 7.25 Element Solutions $1.96 billion 1.36 -$324.40 million $0.14 75.64

Advanced Emissions Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Element Solutions. Advanced Emissions Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Element Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advanced Emissions Solutions beats Element Solutions on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc. (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC. ADA holds a 42.5% controlling interest in Clean Coal Solutions, LLC. It operates in three segments: Refined coal (RC), Emission control (EC) and CO2 capture (CC). ADA is a supplier of mercury control equipment and services to the EC markets. It also offers dry sorbent injection systems (DSI) to control SO2 and acid gases. Products, such as the Company’s CyCleanTM and M-45TM technologies, its pre-combustion coal treatment processes that provide electric power generators mercury emission control. In September 2012, it acquired the assets of Bulk Conveyor Specialist Inc. and Bulk Conveyor Services, Inc.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019. Element Solutions Inc was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

