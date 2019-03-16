Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Receives $26.28 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $27.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 37.84%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $544,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 18,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $314,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,366,877 shares in the company, valued at $23,783,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,584,950 shares of company stock worth $832,024,691 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,893.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

