Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $5.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a gene therapy company. The Company discovers and develops novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc., is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.55.

ADVM opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.13. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $7.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a negative net margin of 4,505.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 26,330 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

