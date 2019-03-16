Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 12.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.7% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 66,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

NYSE:HQL opened at $17.56 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/advisor-group-inc-boosts-position-in-tekla-life-sciences-investors-hql.html.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.