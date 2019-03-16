Advisor Group Inc. Has $1 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 29,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ANSYS to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 13,704 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total value of $2,497,279.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajei Gopal sold 17,255 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total transaction of $3,132,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,536,416. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $180.38 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $190.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.35.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.64. ANSYS had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

