Advisor Group Inc. Increases Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $125.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.52). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $778.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. ValuEngine upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $44,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

