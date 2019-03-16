Advisory Resource Group Invests $222,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stock

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,503,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,941,544,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,879,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,512,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,536 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8,621.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,673,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470,536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,385,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $959,189,000 after acquiring an additional 221,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $746,818,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

NYSE LOW opened at $100.14 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

