Adyen (ADYEN) PT Set at €800.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) received a €800.00 ($930.23) price target from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ADYEN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €700.00 ($813.95) price target on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €400.00 ($465.12) price target on Adyen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America set a €624.00 ($725.58) price target on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €570.00 ($662.79) price target on Adyen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €606.00 ($704.65).

