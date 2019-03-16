Aecon Group Inc (ARE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$18.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.37. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$14.27 and a 1 year high of C$19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.56.

In other Aecon Group news, Director John Michael Beck sold 20,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.30, for a total value of C$382,470.00.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

