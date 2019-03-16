Aecon Group Inc (ARE) Director John Michael Beck Sells 800 Shares

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) Director John Michael Beck sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.31, for a total transaction of C$14,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,554 shares in the company, valued at C$834,093.74.

John Michael Beck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, John Michael Beck sold 20,900 shares of Aecon Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.30, for a total transaction of C$382,470.00.

Shares of TSE ARE traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.21. 314,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,609. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37. Aecon Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$14.27 and a 12 month high of C$19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.56.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

