aelf (ELF) One Day Volume Tops $4.98 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $47.78 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00004213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, Gate.io, AirSwap and BigONE. During the last week, aelf has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00396324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025024 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.01705666 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00235384 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00002026 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004917 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Gate.io, IDEX, Ethfinex, BigONE, Bancor Network, GOPAX, Allbit, Hotbit, Huobi, Koinex, Kucoin, OKEx, DDEX, ABCC, Tokenomy, BCEX, Bibox, Bithumb, Binance, Kyber Network and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

