AerCap Holdings (AER) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,747,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,989 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $69,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in AerCap by 4,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,332,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AerCap by 225.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,655,000 after acquiring an additional 899,363 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in AerCap by 4,354.7% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 633,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 619,240 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 575.4% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 308,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 262,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter valued at $15,086,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $64.00 price target on shares of AerCap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

AER stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 21.16%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

