AES Corp (AES) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in AES by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AES news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $481,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. AES had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

