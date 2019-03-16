AGEAS/S (AGESY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised AGEAS/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

AGESY opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AGEAS/S has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $55.54.

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. AGEAS/S had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGEAS/S will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGEAS/S Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire and other damage to property, and other insurance products.

