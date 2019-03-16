Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,621,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,190.30 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $829.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Nomura reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,314.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

