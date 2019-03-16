Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,389 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises about 1.4% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,402,417 shares of the airline’s stock worth $65,184,000 after purchasing an additional 110,048 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 295,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 281,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $2,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.76.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/aldebaran-financial-inc-has-1-83-million-holdings-in-southwest-airlines-co-luv.html.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.