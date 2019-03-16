Alector Inc’s (ALEC) Quiet Period Set To End on March 19th

Alector’s (NASDAQ:ALEC) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 19th. Alector had issued 9,250,000 shares in its public offering on February 7th. The total size of the offering was $175,750,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

ALEC stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. Alector has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 411,700 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,822,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

