Alexco Resource (AXU) Trading Down 12.1%

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) fell 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.24. 517,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 333,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 573,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 271,792.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 761,299 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 761,019 shares during the period.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

