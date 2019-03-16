Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ FY2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.84 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

NYSE ATI opened at $25.47 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, insider Richard J. Harshman sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $206,988.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barabara S. Jeremiah sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $192,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,463.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $644,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Suffolk Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 181.0% during the third quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 30,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 336,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

