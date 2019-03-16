Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Receives $239.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Stephens set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

ADS opened at $172.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $250.27. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.26. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Alliance Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 52,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 20.3% in the third quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 75,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $3,442,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

