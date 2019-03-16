Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 101.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,624,000 after buying an additional 1,306,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,492,000 after buying an additional 1,214,401 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4,072.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,049,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,024,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,799,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,098,272,000 after buying an additional 833,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,335,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. ValuEngine raised Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $873.50 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

