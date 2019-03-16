Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) Position Decreased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 238,634 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 873,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 85,117 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 210,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 28,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 24,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NCZ stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%.

About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

