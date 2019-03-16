Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) Director James Clark Griffiths Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Director James Clark Griffiths sold 2,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total value of C$95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$570,326.

Shares of TSE AP.UN traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$48.40. The company had a trading volume of 757,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.57, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$35.76 and a one year high of C$42.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AP.UN shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.44.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

