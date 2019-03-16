Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Allscripts continues to gain from the core Software, Delivery, Support and Maintenance units, which delivered solid growth in the quarter. Significant growth in last-quarter bookings also buoys optimism. The company’s growth in revenue cycle services along with the recently-closed acquisition of HealthGrid is likely to boost its FollowMyHealth patient engagement platform. Apart from these, management is optimistic about the collaboration with Microsoft made earlier this year. On the negative side, the company also ended the fourth quarter on a tepid note. The company’s core Client Services unit witnessed a soft fourth quarter. The company also saw significant margin contraction in the quarter. Moreover, Allscripts is exposed to integration risks. Intense competition in the niche space is an added concern. Reflective of these, Allscripts underperformed the industry in a year. “

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDRX. BidaskClub upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.52 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 539.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5,105.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.