Altair Engineering (ALTR) PT Raised to $42.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $39.02 on Thursday. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 105.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, President Brett R. Chouinard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $142,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martin E. Nichols sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $177,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $621,350. 38.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Altair Engineering by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,562 shares of the software’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Altair Engineering by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,988 shares of the software’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

