Altman Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period.
IVV stock opened at $284.28 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $296.69.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
