Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $284.28 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $296.69.

WARNING: “Altman Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/altman-advisors-inc-buys-new-position-in-ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv.html.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.