Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Receives $49.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.87.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $469.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

