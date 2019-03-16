Amazon.com (AMZN) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.22

News stories about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Cleveland Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,118.63.

AMZN stock opened at $1,712.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $821.83 billion, a PE ratio of 85.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $72.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total transaction of $3,321,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,314,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total value of $2,202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $8,180,428 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

