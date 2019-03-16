Amber Road (AMBR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Amber Road, Inc. operates as a provider of on-demand Global Trade Management solutions. It offers import and export, global logistics, and trade agreement management solutions worldwide. The Company’s solutions include Enterprise-Class Software, Trade Content, Supply Chain Network, Flexible Technology and SaaS Delivery. It offers its solution to enterprises in various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model. Amber Road, Inc. is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Get Amber Road alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Amber Road from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

AMBR stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $245.87 million, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Amber Road has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $10.41.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.47 million. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 12.46% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. Analysts forecast that Amber Road will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James W. Preuninger sold 41,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $395,235.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,713,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,299,464.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $174,078.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,089.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBR. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amber Road by 19.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,206 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amber Road during the third quarter worth $190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Amber Road by 128.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 43,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amber Road by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amber Road by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 59,954 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amber Road (AMBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amber Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amber Road and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.