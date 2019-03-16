Amdocs Limited (DOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTIM Corp. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 223,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $756,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Amdocs by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,104,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,714,000 after buying an additional 79,171 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $54.73. 1,730,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,333. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $71.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

